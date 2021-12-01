Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Hit the ‘Copacabana’ for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin covered Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana” for Night Three of their “Hanukkah Sessions,” where they release a new cover of a song by a Jewish artist for each night of the Festival of Lights. It follows their renditions of Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).”

In the song’s video, the Foo Fighters frontman and producer conjur Seventies lounge vibes, complete with a disco ball and sequined costumes to perform the 1978 hit. Grohl serves double-duty in the clip where he’s seen behind the drumkit, as well as front-and-center singing lead on the cowbell-tipped number.

“Barry Pincus — not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!,” Grohl and Kurstin captioned the visual. “So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. BARRY MANILOW’S ‘Copacabana!'”

Earlier on Tuesday, Foo Fighters announced their 2022 North American stadium tour. Mere hours later, the band axed their date at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis due to the venue’s “refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures.”