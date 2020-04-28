Watch Dave Grohl Surprise ER Nurse With Intimate ‘Everlong’ Performance

Frontline medical workers come face-to-face with the coronavirus daily as more and more cases flood U.S. hospitals. Jimmy Kimmel brought one such worker, ER nurse TJ Riley, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to show his appreciation — and dole out a pretty big surprise.

Riley, who also survived COVID-19, works at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where he’s seen his share of horrors — machetes were mentioned in particular. Still, all Riley currently deals with is COVID-19 patients, and 60% of his coworkers have also caught the virus.

After thanking the nurse and gifting him with $10,000, Kimmel brought on Riley’s favorite musician, Dave Grohl, for an intimate performance of “Everlong.”

“I feel like I’m having a coronavirus dream,” Riley marveled as Grohl laughed and picked up his guitar.

Last week, a bevy of stars — from Dua Lipa to Coldplay’s Chris Martin — teamed up to cover the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” with proceeds going to BBC’s Children in Need, Comic Relief and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

“I am so honored to be a part of this incredible recording and blown away by all the heart and soul these amazing artists have put into our song,” Grohl said in a statement. “I hope that it helps lift people’s spirits, and reminds them that we’ll all be back in one of those muddy fields again someday soon, singing our hearts out together.”