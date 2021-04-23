Dave Grohl, Daughter Violet Drop Cover of X’s ‘Nausea’

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet have released a cover of X’s “Nausea.” The song originally appears on the punk band’s 1980 debut album Los Angeles. They recorded it at their home studio and it’s featured in the documentary, What Drives Us, which also includes X’s Exene Cervenka. The doc arrives on Friday on the Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video.

In a lengthy, heartfelt post via Instagram about how the song came together, Grohl shares the story of how he is connected to X through music and through blood, and how ultimately those connections “serve as the foundation to the soundtrack to our lives.”

The Foo Fighters frontman, shares how in 1992 following Nirvana’s world tour, his grandmother first alerted him of the possibility of being related to DJ Bonebrake, the drummer from X. His grandmother’s maiden name is Bonebrake. More than a decade later in 2007 following a Foo Fighters show, he and members of his family connected with the drummer for what turned out to be a family reunion.

After finishing work on the documentary What Drives Us and watching the completed documentary, he reflected on the importance of those connections. “I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history,” the Foo Fighters frontman wrote.

“It was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

He recorded the instrumental tracks, then Violet sang her part and then he sang over her vocal on the chorus. Afterwards, they listened to it together. “It was a moment that superseded anything musical,” he wrote. “A life moment that I will cherish forever. A family moment.”