 Dave Grohl ‘Cried a Little Bit’ Hearing Weezer Cover Nirvana – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Chris Wallace Shoots Down Stephen Miller's Claim Whistleblower Is Part of 'Deep State' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Dave Grohl ‘Cried a Little Bit’ Hearing Weezer Cover Nirvana

“I miss playing that song. I miss it, so I’m happy to hear Weezer play it again,” said Foo Fighters frontman

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 28: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during the Rock in Rio 2019 at Cidade do Rock on September 28, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

RDave Grohl was brought to tears at Rock in Rio, where Weezer paid tribute to the former Nirvana drummer by performing a cover of "Lithium."

Getty Images

Dave Grohl was brought to tears this past weekend at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, where Weezer paid tribute to the former Nirvana drummer by performing a cover of “Lithium.”

Loudwire reports that Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo introduced the song as a “teaser” for Grohl’s current band Foo Fighters, who were headlining the festival. It was one of five covers that the band elected to play, and one of only two that wasn’t off their covers album, Weezer (The Teal Album). Cuomo has talked extensively about his love for Nirvana, saying in a 2014 Rolling Stone interview that he felt like he was “Nirvana’s biggest fan in the Nineties.”

Grohl acknowledged the tribute in the middle of Foo Fighters’ set, dedicating their song “Big Me” to Weezer in return.

“I was backstage and I heard Weezer play the ‘Lithium’ song,” Grohl told the crowd. “I gotta be honest, I cried a little bit. I did! I miss playing that song. I miss it, so I’m happy to hear Weezer play it again. So this one goes out to the sweet Weezer.”

Nirvana’s seminal live acoustic album, MTV Unplugged in New York, will be reissued in November on a 2-LP vinyl, with newly released rehearsal versions of “The Man Who Sold the World” and other songs from the set. This past week, Foo Fighters released a rarities EP that includes live renditions of Arcade Fire’s “Keep the Car Running” and Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday in Cambodia.”

Along with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, Weezer are set to embark on an extensive stadium tour in summer 2020.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.