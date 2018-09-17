Watch Dave Grohl Cover Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ With Trombone Shorty

Dave Grohl joined Trombone Shorty & the Orleans Avenue on Saturday for a rare live performance of Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” the grunge-pop anthem from 1991’s Nevermind. The Foo Fighters frontman hopped behind the drum kit for a jazzy instrumental version of the song during Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Grohl bashed away, nailing the song’s distinctive snare-tom fills, while the band embellished the original vocal melodies with funky saxophone and trombone lines.

The show marked Grohl’s second performance of the song since the death of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. In 2014, Joan Jett joined the drummer, bassist Krist Novoselic and Foo Fighters/Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear to play the song during Nirvana’s 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

As Billboard notes, Grohl detailed in a recent GQ interview how painful it was to hear Nirvana’s music “for years” after Cobain’s death. “I couldn’t even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song,” he said. “When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart. I don’t put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they’re on. I go into a shop, they’re on. For me, it’s so personal.”

Foo Fighters recently recruited Novoselic to cover the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips” – which Nirvana recorded in 1991 – during a Seattle concert. The band is set to headline their upcoming CalJam 2018 festival, which also features Novoselic’s band, Giants in the Trees; and Deer Tick, who have notably performed full sets of Nirvana material under the moniker Deervana.