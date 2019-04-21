×
Watch Dave Grohl, Brandi Carlile Cover the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ as Seattle Buskers

The musicians concluded the brief set with Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These”

Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile delivered a surprise performance on Saturday in Seattle, delivering a brief set that included a harmonious rendition of The Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

According to The Seattle Times, the musicians busked for 15 to 20 minutes in the city’s Pike Place Market, closing their jam session with Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.” While the duo didn’t formally announce the performance, Carlile posted the first few minutes of their set to her Facebook page.

Later, “The Joke” singer posted a photo of the duo performing on Instagram with the caption, “Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot at Pike Place Market with the twins and Dave Grohl…honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

