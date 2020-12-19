 Dave Grohl, Bird and the Bee Perform 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Music Music News

See Dave Grohl, Bird and the Bee Perform ‘Little Drummer Boy’ on ‘Kimmel’

Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin follow “Hanukkah Sessions” with rendition of Christmas standard

After celebrating Hanukkah with eight nights of covers, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin, along with Kurstin’s the Bird and the Bee bandmate Inara George, reconvened in the studio for spread some Christmas cheer with a rendition of “Little Drummer Boy,” which the trio performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

For the performance of the holiday staple, Grohl and the Bird and the Bee holed up in a studio decked with festive decorations. The Foo Fighters frontman and the duo previously collaborated on a studio rendition of the track for the Bird and the Bee’s recent Christmas album Put Up the Lights.

“Little Drummer Boy” followed an eight-night stretch where Grohl and Kurstin covered artists like Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, the Knack, Drake, Beastie Boys and more for their “Hanukkah Sessions.”

The eight-song Put Up the Lights features a mix of Christmas standards — like “Little Drummer Boy,” “Deck the Halls” and “Sleigh Ride” — alongside original seasonal tracks like “You and I at Christmas Time.”

Inara George said of the album — which was recorded in the summer — in a statement, “Holiday songs give us such an escape from a time of year that is supposed to be so jolly and happy, but a lot of times can be so stressful and even lonely. And even more universally, how music in general, always offers that to the listener… an escape, a moment of joy, a feeling of belonging. There’s a song out there for every occasion.”

In This Article: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, The Bird and the Bee

Rolling Stone
