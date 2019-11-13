Dave Grohl, Big Bird, Elmo Travel America to Meet New Friends on ‘Sesame Street’

Dave Grohl meets up with his friends Big Bird and Elmo in a new clip from Sesame Street. In the video, the trio team up to sing “Here We Go Song” while traveling the country to meet new friends.

“It’s nice to come here and be with my friends Big Bird and Elmo,” the Foo Fighters frontman says. “You know, I was just thinking, there’s friends everywhere, even ones that you don’t know.”

Big Bird asks, “How can you have friends that you don’t know?” Grohl explains, “I just mean there’s lots of people all across America we could be friends with, we just haven’t met them yet.”

The trio then embark on a trip around the U.S., “from our street, to your street,” where they traverse cities, deserts, mountains and other locales. “Here we go/We’re on our way/New adventure every day,” they sing. “Gonna try new foods and learn new names/Sing new songs/And play new games.”

Sesame Street marks its 50th anniversary this year with the new season launching on Saturday. Grohl also recently teamed with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins for “Middle Child” and the video for “I Really Blew It,” which also features Perry Farrell. Both tracks appear on Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders’ new album, Get the Money.