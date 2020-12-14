 Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Peaches - Rolling Stone
Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover THAT Peaches Song

Toronto artist joins duo on rendition of “Fuck the Pain Away”

dave grohl peaches fuck the pain away

Leo Correa/AP; Adam Berry/Redferns/Getty Images

On the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Foo FightersDave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin gifted us a truly inspired cover of Canadian musician Peaches’ 2000 track “Fuck the Pain Away.”

Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee),” Grohl and Kurstin wrote on Twitter.

Grohl launches into the raunchy song with gusto (“Suckin’ on my titties like you wanted me/Callin me, all the time like Blondie”), with Peaches herself joining in on the — ahem — titular chorus: “Fuck the pain away/Fuck the pain away.”

Despite being a goy, Grohl partnered with Kurstin last week to celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah with covers of tracks by famous Jewish musicians. So far, they’ve tackled Mountain’s classic “Mississippi Queen,” the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

