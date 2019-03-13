The Kinks’ Dave Davies Sets April Tour

The Kinks’ Dave Davies will return to the road this April with a tour of the northeastern quarter of the U.S. The nine-date trek opens April 9th in Collingsworth, New Jersey and runs through April 21st in Chicago, Illinois.

Along the way, the guitarist will perform Kinks classics as well as tracks from his 2018 LP Decade, a collection of unreleased songs that Davies recorded in the 1970s.

Davies also dropped a promo video for the April trek, featuring the Kinks’ “I Got You” and footage from the upcoming concert film Dave Davies: Strangers.

“I didn’t know what to do with the songs,” Davies told Rolling Stone in October of the unreleased tracks on Decade. “It’s a bit of a relief for me to get these songs out because they’ve been nagging at me for all these years.”

Dave Davies Tour Dates

April 9 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

April 10 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

April 12 – New York, NY @ Society for Ethical Culture

April 13 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 14 – Westbury, NY @ The Space

April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box

April 19 – Hobart, IN @ Art Theatre

April 20 – Evanston, IL @ The Space

April 21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery