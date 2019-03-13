×
The Kinks’ Dave Davies Sets April Tour

Guitarist hits road in support of 2018 LP Decade

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dave Davies, co-founder of The Kinks, performs onstage during the opening of his 2018 USA tour at The Roxy on February 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Kinks' Dave Davies will return to the road this April with a tour of the northeastern quarter of the U.S in support of 2018's 'Decade.'

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The KinksDave Davies will return to the road this April with a tour of the northeastern quarter of the U.S. The nine-date trek opens April 9th in Collingsworth, New Jersey and runs through April 21st in Chicago, Illinois.

Along the way, the guitarist will perform Kinks classics as well as tracks from his 2018 LP Decade, a collection of unreleased songs that Davies recorded in the 1970s.

Davies also dropped a promo video for the April trek, featuring the Kinks’ “I Got You” and footage from the upcoming concert film Dave Davies: Strangers.

“I didn’t know what to do with the songs,” Davies told Rolling Stone in October of the unreleased tracks on Decade. “It’s a bit of a relief for me to get these songs out because they’ve been nagging at me for all these years.”

Dave Davies Tour Dates

April 9 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
April 10 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
April 12 – New York, NY  @ Society for Ethical Culture
April 13 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 14 – Westbury, NY @ The Space
April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box
April 19 – Hobart, IN @ Art Theatre
April 20 – Evanston, IL @ The Space
April 21 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

