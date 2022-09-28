Watch Dave Chappelle Inexplicably Cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Dave Chappelle gave his best Thom Yorke impression at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in Los Angeles last night. The comedian appeared on stage at the Kia Forum late in the show to cover Radiohead’s classic “Creep” with the Foo Fighters.

After This Is A Call and The Sky Is A Neighborhood, of course we get Dave Chappelle covering Radiohead’s Creep #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/739bo5BUEl — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 28, 2022

During the mediocre rendition, Chappelle urged the crowd to join him, shouting, “Everyone needs to sing this shit.” After he left the stage, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl added, “Didn’t see that one coming, did you?”

Foo Fighters honored Hawkins, their late drummer, with a tribute concert in Los Angeles at Kia Forum last night. The lineup included a bevy of Hawkins’ musician friends, some of whom performed at their tribute to him in London earlier in the month.

Before the festivities got underway, the band addressed the audience. “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud,” Grohl said, adding, “What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place. But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.”

The evening kicked off with a performance from Joan Jett, performed several of her classics, including “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation,” backed by the surviving Foo Fighters and Travis Barker on drums. Later, Miley Cyrus joined the Foos and Def Leppard for a rendition of Def Leppard’s 1983 rocker “Photograph.”

Chappelle also appeared at the London tribute concert earlier this month. The comedian previously performed “Creep” with the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last summer.