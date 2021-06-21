 Dave Chappelle Covers Radiohead's 'Creep' With Foo Fighters at MSG - Rolling Stone
Dave Chappelle Belts Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ With Foo Fighters at First Madison Square Garden Gig

Comedian made a special appearance at the first full-capacity concert at the arena since last March

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Dave Chappelle helped the Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden for live music by making a surprise appearance and covering Radiohead’s “Creep.”

A fan-shot video captured Chappelle sauntering onto the stage and delivering a casual and cool performance of the alt-rock standard. And although the comedian — reasonably enough — couldn’t really push his voice to the same heights as Thom Yorke’s falsetto on the bridge, he had plenty of help from the crowd.

This notably isn’t the first time Chappelle has sung “Creep” for a crowd. Back in 2016, he covered it at Erykah Badu’s 45th birthday party, while a year later, he and Ed Sheeran performed it at an afterparty in Washington, D.C. According to reports, Chappelle also sang the Pablo Honey cut during his socially distanced July 4th comedy event in Yellow Springs, Ohio, last summer.

The Foo Fighters’ concert at Madison Square Garden, meanwhile, marked the first full-capacity show at the arena since March 2020 (attendees had to prove they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend). Prior to the gig, the band played a much smaller warmup show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

In This Article: Dave Chappelle, Foo Fighters

