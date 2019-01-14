See Daughters’ Surrealistic, NSFW ‘Less Sex’ Video

Noise-metal crew Daughters have unveiled their first-ever music video. The new clip for “Less Sex” is a surrealistic, black-and-white tableau of a nude model in various unusual positions and frontman Alexis Marshall crooning lyrics about ceding control into an old-timey microphone and sitting in an empty desert. There’s also a wolf, a snake, some funky dance moves and glares courtesy of the model featured throughout, all of which adds up to what seems to be a comment on the insidious nature of succumbing to your lubricious urges. “I let it into my bed, I gave it complete control — led a long way down,” Marshall sings at one point of the song, which is one of the less disturbing entries on last year’s excellent You Won’t Get What You Want.

“‘Less Sex’ is a visual meditation on restraint and aggression,” the clip’s director (and former Daughters guitarist) Jeremy Wabiszczewicz tells Rolling Stone. “I directed Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall and model Christine Adams in an expectedly intense and evocative performance. Composed in a minimalist black and white photographic style using oppressive and seductive imagery, ‘Less Sex’ is a juxtaposition of human beauty and ugliness.”

For Marshall, it was a full-circle moment. “More than a decade after Jeremy Wabiszczewicz was a founding member of Daughters, he proposed an intriguing concept for a ‘Less Sex’ video, dark and unnerving, to match the mood the song carries with it,” he says. “To say we are pleased with the end result would be an egregious understatement. Our dear friend has gone all out and with that, provided us a visual accompaniment that, quite simply, floors us with every viewing.

“It was my pleasure to work with Jeremy for the first time since his departure from our graces more that a decade ago,” he continues. “His professionalism guided me through the awkwardness of my first video — the soundstage formalities. His positive energy and direction got me through 110-degree desert heat that sucked the life from my sweating pores.”

Daughters will be touring the U.S. in support of You Won’t Get What You Want for a couple of months this year, beginning February 16th with a show in Philadelphia. The trek will wrap with a gig at Brooklyn’s Warsaw on March 13th.

Daughters tour dates:

February 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

February 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

February 19 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

February 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

February 21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

February 22 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

February 23 – St. Louis, MO @ FUBAR

February 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St

February 26 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

February 27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

March 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

March 3 – San Francisco @ Noise Pop Festival

March 5 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

March 7 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

March 8 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

March 9 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

March 10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

March 11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

March 12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

March 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw