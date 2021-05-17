Dashboard Confessional Plot Unplugged Tour

Dashboard Confessional have scheduled an unplugged tour of the United States this fall.
The tour will launch September 8th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans and wrap November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The unplugged shows will find Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba playing alongside a stripped-down backing band that also includes longtime guitarist Armon Jay, as well as Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (this lineup performed on Dashboard Confessional’s recent Lonely Hearts and Lovers Valentine’s Day livestream show).
Dashboard Confessional will receive support from a handful of different artists during the trek: This Wild Life will open September 8th through October 2nd; Into It Over With will open October 4th through the 17th; Seahaven will open October 20th through the 31st. Armon Jay will perform a solo set as well throughout the entire tour.
Tickets will go on sale starting May 21st at 10 a.m. local time via Dashboard Confessional’s website. VIP packages will be available starting May 20th at 10 a.m. local time.
Prior to their unplugged run, Dashboard Confessional will perform two festival gigs with its full live lineup: First, they’re booked to play the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, on August 26th, then they’ll perform at Bonnaroo on September 3rd.
Dashboard Confessional Tour Dates
August 26 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
September 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
September 10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
September 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
September 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
September 17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
September 20 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
September 21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
September 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National
September 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
September 25 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
September 26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 2 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 4 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
October 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
October 7 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
October 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church
October 12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 15 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center
October 16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
October 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
October 23 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
October 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
October 31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium