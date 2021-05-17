Dashboard Confessional Plot Unplugged Tour

Dashboard Confessional have scheduled an unplugged tour of the United States this fall.

The tour will launch September 8th at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans and wrap November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The unplugged shows will find Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba playing alongside a stripped-down backing band that also includes longtime guitarist Armon Jay, as well as Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (this lineup performed on Dashboard Confessional’s recent Lonely Hearts and Lovers Valentine’s Day livestream show).

Dashboard Confessional will receive support from a handful of different artists during the trek: This Wild Life will open September 8th through October 2nd; Into It Over With will open October 4th through the 17th; Seahaven will open October 20th through the 31st. Armon Jay will perform a solo set as well throughout the entire tour.

Tickets will go on sale starting May 21st at 10 a.m. local time via Dashboard Confessional’s website. VIP packages will be available starting May 20th at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to their unplugged run, Dashboard Confessional will perform two festival gigs with its full live lineup: First, they’re booked to play the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, on August 26th, then they’ll perform at Bonnaroo on September 3rd.

Dashboard Confessional Tour Dates

August 26 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

September 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

September 10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

September 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 14 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

September 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

September 17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

September 20 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

September 21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

September 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

September 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 25 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

September 26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 30 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 2 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 4 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

October 12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 15 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center

October 16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

October 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

October 23 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

October 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

October 31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium