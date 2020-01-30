Hear Dashboard Confessional’s Curated #ThrowbackThursday Spotify Playlist

Dashboard Confessional usher in #ThrowbackThursday with a Spotify playlist that features a mix of video clips and songs to mark the release of Dashboard Confessional’s The Best Ones of the Best Ones compilation album, which will be available on Friday.

Band leader Chris Carrabba personally culled the 50-track Spotify playlist, which includes clips from a 2001 Dashboard Confessional show in Connecticut and “Behind the Song” video introductions. The playlist spans Nineties and early 2000s emo and indie punk classics from artists such as the Promise Ring, the Get Up Kids, Rilo Kiley, Thursday, Mineral, Built to Spill, My Chemical Romance, Elliott Smith, Neutral Milk Hotel, Tori Amos, American Football, Frank Black, Fiona Apple and many more artists.

The band’s The Best Ones of the Best Ones collects song favorites compiled from their seven studio albums as well as from 2001’s So Impossible and The Drowning EPs and from the group’s MTV Unplugged appearance. It follows the release of their seventh studio album, 2018’s Crooked Shadows. Dashboard Confessional will embark on a North American tour commemorating their 20th anniversary beginning next month. The trek will feature full performances of 2001’s The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most and 2003’s A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar in select cities.