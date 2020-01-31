Dashboard Confessional Unveil Stripped-Down ‘Screaming Infidelities’ Performance From 2001

Dashboard Confessional have unearthed a video of a stripped-down rendition of their breakout hit “Screaming Infidelities” at a July 2001 concert in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Screaming Infidelities” originally appeared on Dashboard’s 2000 debut, The Swiss Army Romance, although it was later reworked and anchored their 2001 follow-up The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most. The 2001 live video — which was found on a VHS tape in frontman Chris Carrabba’s basement — finds the singer-songwriter performing with just an acoustic guitar and a bit of keyboard accompaniment. The simple arrangement places the focus squarely on his heartfelt howl, as well as the voices of the rapt crowd, who eagerly sing along throughout the performance.

The “Screaming Infidelities” clip arrives on the same day as Dashboard Confessional’s first career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones of the Best Ones. The LP features tracks from all seven of the band’s studio LPs, the So Impossible and The Drowning EPs and their MTV Unplugged performance.

Dashboard Confessional will kick off a North American tour February 4th at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas. The run wraps June 7th at the Music Hall in Oshawa, Canada, although the band is also set to play Bonnaroo.