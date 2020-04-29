 Hear Dashboard Confessional Cover Post Malone's 'Circles' - Rolling Stone
Hear Dashboard Confessional Cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

Band releases cover in Spotify Singles package alongside new version of “Screaming Infidelities”

Dashboard Confessional have released a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" for a Spotify Singles package, recording at Electric Lady Studios.

Dashboard Confessional have released a cover of Post Malone’s hit song “Circles,” recorded earlier this year at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. It was released on Wednesday in a Spotify Singles package, alongside a new version of the band’s own song “Screaming Infidelities.”

The cover is a faithful rendition of Post Malone’s original track, even including the same “echo” effects heard on the second verse. And Chris Carrabba’s vocals are a match for Posty’s original emotive performance.

“We stopped by the iconic Electric Lady studios during the NYC dates of the DC20 tour,” Carrabba explained. “The amazing energy in the room led us to creating an exciting, new and very different version of ‘Screaming Infidelities’ and a cover of Post Malone’s ‘Circles.’ I hope you love them as much as we loved making them.”

On Tuesday night, Carrabba hosted a charity livestream set, As Social As I Get Now. All proceeds from the fundraiser are benefiting the Music Health Alliance, which is partnered with the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project. Spotify has agreed to match donations to its partner organizations dollar-for-dollar up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million.

Dashboard Confessional released a career-spanning compilation, The Best of the Best Ones, this past January.

