Dashboard Confessional Look to the Future on New Song ‘Here’s to Moving On’

Dashboard Confessional are back with a new song, “Here’s to Moving On,” the first offering from their upcoming album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, set to arrive Feb. 25, 2022, via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

“Here’s to Moving On” is vintage Dashboard, with frontman Chris Carrabba’s ever-striving vocals flying atop the racing strum of an acoustic guitar: “Here’s to waking up,” he belts on the hook, “Here’s to sleeping well for once/Here’s to knowing the things/That you wish you could change/Here’s to saying you’re fine when you’re not.”

In a statement, Carrabba said, “I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat. Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces — it’s always you.”

Along with releasing “Here’s to Moving On,” Dashboard Confessional shared a short trailer for All the Truth That I Can Tell. The minute-long clip features some behind-the-scenes footage of Dashboard working on the album, with narration from Carrabba: “I was never meant to find all the truth I spent so long searching for,” he says at the end of the video. “These songs are the truth that found me — and it’s all the truth that I can tell.”

All the Truth That I Can Tell will mark Dashboard Confessional’s first album since 2018’s Crooked Shadows (that in turn marked the group’s first since 2009’s After the Ending). The new album is available to preorder and will be released in a variety of formats, including several special edition vinyl pressings available only via the official Dashboard Confessional store.

All the Truth That I Can Tell Tracklist

1. “Burning Heart”

2. “Everyone Else Is Just Noise”

3. “Here’s To Moving On”

4. “The Better of Me”

5. “Southbound and Sinking”

6. “Sleep In”

7. “Me and Mine”

8. “Sunshine State”

9. “Pain Free in Three Chords”

10. “Young”

11. “All the Truth That I Can Tell”