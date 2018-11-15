Dashboard Confessional Face Angsty Apocalypse in ‘Just What to Say’ Video

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba stares down writer’s block – and the apocalypse – in the band’s dreamlike “Just What to Say” video.

Director Ryan Hamblin follows Carrabba around a house as he struggles to turn his angst into music or lyrics. The singer noodles around on an electric guitar in his bedroom, scribbles out (and wads up) handwritten lyrics in the living room and stares impatiently out a sliding glass door. He ultimately decides to call someone and spill his guts directly, but it’s too late – his phone line is dead, and cable news warns of “the end of the world.”

“Just What to Say” (featuring Against the Current’s Chrissy Costanza) is the closing track from Dashboard Confessional’s seventh and most recent LP, the February-issued Crooked Shadows. The album also includes the singles “Heart Beat Here” and “We Fight.”

Dashboard Confessional have international tour dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2018. Their next show is Friday, November 16th in Leeds. England.