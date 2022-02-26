Dashboard Confessional Embraces Change With ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’ on ‘Kimmel’

Dashboard Confessional delivered an on-brand emotive performance of “Everyone Else Is Just Noise,” the latest single from the long-running emo pioneer’s new album All the Truth That I Can Tell, on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday.

The single finds frontman Chris Carraba reflecting on the changes, both good and bad, that come with growing older — a stark change from the lovelorn, despondent indie rock ballads that defined Carraba’s early career. “I’m starting to live without doubting/I’m learning to like who I am,” he sings. “I’m trying to let go a little/I’m starting to think that I can.”

All the Truth That I Can Tell, which Rolling Stone‘s Joe Gross branded “a veritable concept album about hitting your mid-40s with full-sleeve tats, a long marriage, and a couple of kids,” marks Dashboard Confessional’s first album in four years.

Dashboard Confessional will team up with fellow early 00s powerhouses Jimmy Eat World on the upcoming Surviving the Truth Tour, which kicks off Feb. 27 in Albuquerque, N.M. and wraps March 22 in Houston, Texas. The band is also scheduled to perform at the jam-packed When We Were Young festival, set for Oct. 22, 23 and 29 in Las Vegas.