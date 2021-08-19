Watch Daryl Hall & John Oates Revisit ‘Rich Girl’ on ‘Kimmel’

Daryl Hall & John Oates appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing a rendition of Hall & Oates 1976 song “Rich Girl” from their current tour. The live performance, filmed onstage in Mansfield, Massachusetts, gave the song an energized sense of nostalgia.

The duo is currently on tour in the U.S., with shows scheduled through the fall around the country. They will perform at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October.

Last year, Hall and Oates spoke with Rolling Stone about their prolific career. Hall said he still gets the same thrill when he steps onstage as when the band first started. “There’s still that exalted feeling when I’m singing and hitting a certain place in a show and everything is clicking and the monitors are working and everything is working the way its supposed to work,” he said. “It’s a feeling that is very pleasurable. The only reason I still do it is that feeling, that fulfillment.”

In March, Oates teamed up with a giant, saxophone-playing Sasquatch — named Saxsquatch, naturally — for a new EDM spin on Hall & Oates’ classic “Maneater.”