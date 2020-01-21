Daryl Hall & John Oates Announce 2020 Tour

Daryl Hall & John Oates are hitting the road this spring and summer for a tour of North American amphitheaters and they are bringing Squeeze and KT Kunstall along for the ride.

After a series of sporadic warm-up dates across February, March and May, the proper tour begins May 29th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and wraps up September 2nd at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

“Squeeze are unique, have great songs and don’t sound like anybody else,” John Oates says. “I’ve been a fan of theirs from the very beginning and our audience is going to love them.”

Daryl Hall feels the same way. “They are great songwriters,” he says. “Their songs are eclectic, yet they have soul. They’re just a great addition to the show.”

The excitement works both ways. “I am so excited and jumping for joy with the prospect of this tour with Daryl Hall and John Oates,” Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook says in a statement. “They are the bees knees! I had the pleasure of seeing an awesome show of theirs in Kentucky last year, and feel that we are a match made in heaven, to be consummated at every show!”

Tunstall came onto the scene years after the two headliners of the tour, but her relationship with Hall goes back a long time. “She was one of the first artists I had on Live from Daryl’s House,” he says, referencing her 2008 appearance on his ongoing web show. “We just clicked. And now we include here whenever we can because she needs to be exposed as much as possible, especially in America. I’m more than willing to do that. I love her songs and I love singing with her.”

As always, Daryl Hall & John Oates will focus their set on their catalog of enormous pop hits, including “Private Eyes,” “Rich Girl,” “Maneater” and “You Make My Dreams.” “I feel a professional responsibility to play the songs that people want to hear,” Oates says. “They are the songs that have made us who we are. We have a lot of them. The only problem is we have too many of them, but that’s a problem that many artists would love to have.”

“A few years back we had a big show where we didn’t play ‘Private Eyes’ for some reason,” says Hall. ” “People got pissed off. They got angry at us. You can’t do that. You have to play these songs.”

February 26th – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center (without Squeeze)

February 28th – New York City @ Madison Square Garden (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

March 21st – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

March 27th – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

March 29th – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

May 15th – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

May 16th – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods (without Squeeze and KT Tunstall)

May 23rd – Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation at the Mann at Fairmount Park (without KT Tunstall)

May 29th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 31st – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3rd – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

June 5th – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 7th – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 10th – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 12th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 14th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 17th – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 19th – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 10th – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 12th – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 14th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 16th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 18th – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 20th – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 22nd – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 24th – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 26th – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 28th – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30th – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13th – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 15th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 18th – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 20th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 22nd – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 27th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 29th – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 31st – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 2nd – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion