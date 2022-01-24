Daryl Hall Announces First Solo Tour in a Decade Supporting Retrospective Album

For the first time in a decade, Daryl Hall is plotting a tour all on his own. The brief, eight-date trek will kick off on April 1 in support of his first solo career retrospective album BeforeAfter, set for release on the same day.

Alongside special guest Todd Rundgren, Hall will make stops at New York’s Carnegie Hall, the MET Philadelphia, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, in addition to shows in Georgia, Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio, and Maryland. Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Sales for Carnegie Hall will be delayed an hour to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

The tour setlist will be stacked with cuts from Hall’s five solo records, which make up the entirety of BeforeAfter. The 30-track collection was selected and arranged by the pop singer and songwriter himself. The two-disc tracklist spans three decades with releases from 1980, when he made his solo debut with the Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs, to 2011 when Laughing Down Crying arrived following the death of its co-producer T-Bone Wolk.

BeforeAfter will also feature six newly released live performances from the 2007 series Live From Daryl’s House with guest appearances from Rundgren, Stewart, and Monte Montgomery.

In a statement, Hall shared: “I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career. It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete.”

BeforeAfter Tracklist

Disc One

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can’t Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I’m in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)