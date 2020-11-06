Darlene Love to Stage Virtual ‘Love for the Holidays’ Christmas Concert

Darlene Love won’t be able to bring her annual holiday show on the road this year due to the pandemic, but she’s still going to spread Christmas cheer by presenting a special Love for the Holidays event from New York’s Sony Hall on December 5th. Tickets for the streaming concert are $35 and available right here.

Despite the absence of an in-person audience, Love for the Holidays will be a standard Darlene Love Christmas show complete with a full band, background singers, costumes, professional lighting, and classic holiday tunes like her 1963 masterpiece “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” along with non-seasonal hits like “He’s a Rebel” and “Today, I Met the Boy I’m Gonna Marry.” It was taped earlier this month.

“I decided to do this digital Christmas show primarily because it’s the next best way of being in the same room with my fans,” Love tells Rolling Stone. “I’ll miss the meet and greet and the happy applause, but my production team is committed to delivering a most intimate, delightful holiday fellowship with family and friends.”

The show will be dedicated to her sister Edna Wright-Perry, who died in September. She was the lead singer of the vocal trio Hone Cone, best known for their 1971 smash hit “Want Ads.” She also sang alongside Love for decades. “My sister Edna stays in my heart every moment of every day,” Love says. “She sang on all my Christmas hits, including ‘All Alone on Christmas’ [written by Little Steven for Home Alone 2], and non-Christmas Spector classics. I will miss and honor my sister forever. I dedicate this show to her and all the lives lost to Covid-19.”

Fans will also be able to hear Love and a “very special guest” that has yet to be named sing “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” on The View on December 18th. She’s also appearing alongside Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in the Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles Part Two, which will be available on November 25th.

It all adds up to a very busy Christmas season for Love, even though it won’t quite be the same without an actual tour. “[I’ll miss] the variety of majestic theaters,” she says, “the smell of popcorn at intermission, and most of all the live atmosphere.”