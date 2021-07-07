Daptone Records Preps Live Album of ‘Super Soul Revue’ Shows at the Apollo

Daptone Records will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new live compilation, The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, set to arrive October 1st.

The three-LP vinyl was recorded during the Daptone Super Soul Revue’s three-night stand at the Apollo in December 2014. The collection features Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun and Starr, and the Como Mamas.

To preview the set, Daptone released two performances: Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaries delivering “Let Love Stand a Chance,” and Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings blazing through “Get Up and Get Out.”

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo vinyl release will come with a 48-page booklet featuring on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff. The album, which is available to preorder, will also be released digitally.

The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Vinyl Tracklist

Side One

1. Introduction by Binky Griptite – The Dap-Kings

2. “Hot Shot” – Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)

3. “Confess It” – Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)

4. “In the Night” – Saun & Starr (Featuring: The Dap-Kings)

5. “Witches Boogaloo” – The Sugarman 3

6. “Love Went Away” – The Sugarman 3

Side Two

1. “Thank You Lord” – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

2. “Stranger” – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

3. “Higher Ground” – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

4. “Make the Road by Walking” – Menahan Street Band

5. “Out of the Wilderness” – The Como Mamas

Side Three

1. “Heartaches and Pain” – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

2. “The World (Is Going Up In Flames)” – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

3. “Lovin’ You, Baby” – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

4. “Slip Away” – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

5. “How Long” – Charles Bradley (Featuring Menahan Street Band)

Side Four

1. “Let Love Stand a Chance” – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

2. “The Sticks” – The Budos Band

3. “Ain’t It a Sin” – Charles Bradley (Featuring The Budos Band)

4. “Sari Kon Kon Pt. 1” – Antibalas

Side Five

1. “Sari Kon Kon Pt. 2” – Antibalas

2. Sharon’s Introduction – Binky Griptite & The Dap-Kings

3. “He Said I Can” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

4. “If You Call” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

5. “Tell Me” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

6. “Get Up Get Out” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Side Six

1. “Making Up and Breaking Up (And Making Up and Breaking Up Over Again)” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

2. “I’m Not Gonna Cry” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

3. “Calamity” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

4. “Every Beat of My Heart” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

5. “There Was a Time” – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings (and Friends)

6. “Family Affair / Outro” – The Daptone Family