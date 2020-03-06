Daptone Records Launches New Imprint, Drops Inaugural EP

Daptone Records, the Brooklyn-based soul and funk label, has announced a new imprint titled Penrose Records. Started by Daptone’s co-founder Bosco Mann — who recently built a new studio in his hometown of Riverside, California — the imprint dropped an inaugural EP titled Presenting Penrose Records.

The five-track EP consists of Thee Sacred Souls, Jason Joshua, Thee Sinseers, Los Yesterdays and Los Angeles band the Altons, who released a video for “When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know).” Listen to the EP below; the 45rpm singles are available for preorder.

The Penrose artists will perform showcase shows in California this spring, kicking off at the Paramount in Los Angeles. They’ll stop in San Diego on March 29th before ending in the Bay Area, concluding at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland on April 5th.

Daptone recently released a posthumous rendition of “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others),” by the late Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley and others, in honor of the label’s 100th 45rpm single. The B-side featured “Soul Fugue,” composed and arranged by Mann and performed live during Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ final performance at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Summerstage.

Penrose Records Showcase Dates

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

March 28 – Riverside, CA @ TBA

March 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Sideyard

April 2 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

April 3 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

April 4 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club