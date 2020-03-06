 Daptone Records Launches New Imprint, Details Inaugural Compilation - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Liam Doc's 'Dorothy' Already Sounds Like a Club Classic Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Daptone Records Launches New Imprint, Drops Inaugural EP

Artists featured on Penrose Records will perform in California this spring

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
penrose records daptone

Penrose Records

Daptone Records, the Brooklyn-based soul and funk label, has announced a new imprint titled Penrose Records. Started by Daptone’s co-founder Bosco Mann — who recently built a new studio in his hometown of Riverside, California — the imprint dropped an inaugural EP titled Presenting Penrose Records. 

The five-track EP consists of Thee Sacred Souls, Jason Joshua, Thee Sinseers, Los Yesterdays and Los Angeles band the Altons, who released a video for “When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know).” Listen to the EP below; the 45rpm singles are available for preorder. 

 

The Penrose artists will perform showcase shows in California this spring, kicking off at the Paramount in Los Angeles. They’ll stop in San Diego on March 29th before ending in the Bay Area, concluding at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland on April 5th.

Daptone recently released a posthumous rendition of “Hey Brother (Do Unto Others),” by the late Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley and others, in honor of the label’s 100th 45rpm single. The B-side featured “Soul Fugue,” composed and arranged by Mann and performed live during Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings’ final performance at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Summerstage.

Penrose Records Showcase Dates

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount
March 28 – Riverside, CA @ TBA
March 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Sideyard
April 2 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
April 3 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55
April 4 – Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.