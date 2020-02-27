Danzig Finally Sets Release Date for Elvis Presley Covers Album

Over five years after Glenn Danzig first revealed plans to record an album of Elvis Presley songs, the metal icon will release the long-awaited covers LP.

Danzig Sings Elvis is out April 17th via Cleopatra Records, the singer’s Facebook announced Thursday; the album arrives a few seasons after the initially promised fall 2019 release.

An Amazon.com listing for Danzig Sings Elvis, available to preorder on CD and vinyl, shows that the Misfits singer puts his signature goth-metal spin on 14 Presley standards, including a “‘sinister take on ‘Fever’ and a truly haunting version of ‘Always on My Mind.'”

Additionally, Danzig has outlined plans to showcase his Presley covers at “small intimate seated performances as Danzig wants to try to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere.” Details for those late-April concerts in Los Angeles and San Francisco will be announced next week.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Danzig said that Presley was among his chief musical influences. “Elvis is actually kind of how I got into music,” Danzig said at the time. “When I was a kid, I was cutting school pretending I was sick and I would lie at home watching old movies, and Jailhouse Rock came on with Elvis. I was like, ‘I want to do this. This is great.’ And that’s how I veered to music.”

Two years later in another interview, the singer told Rolling Stone that the album would “probably” arrive in 2017, noting that he recently recorded a take on the Presley’s 1960 single “The Girl of My Best Friend”; that track made the album’s final cut.

Danzig Sings Elvis Track List

1. Is It So Strange

2. One Night

3. Lonely Blue Boy

4. First in Line

5. Baby Let’s Play House

6. Love Me

7. Pocket Full of Rainbows

8. Fever

9. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always on My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like a Baby

13. The Girl of My Best Friend

14. Young and Beautiful