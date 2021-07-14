Danny Trejo and David Hasselhoff Appear in Starcrawler’s ‘Goodtime Girl’ Video

L.A. rock band Starcrawler have released a surreal video for their new single “Goodtime Girl,” featuring cameos from Danny Trejo and David Hasselhoff. It takes place in an urban hellscape reminiscent of The Purge and The Warriors where masked gangs battle in the streets. In the end, Trejo and Hasselhoff are revealed as two of the masked fighters.

The song appears on the soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal, an epic DC Comics miniseries featuring Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Swamp Thing, the Batman Who Laughs, Superboy-Prime, and many others. Explaining the plot on even a basic level would require a roughly six-hour PowerPoint presentation or reading stacks of comic books, but it’s about alternate realities colliding and good battling evil. It’s the brainchild of writer Scott Snyder and a very, very big deal to DC aficionados that read the actual comics as opposed to merely seeing the movies.

The Starcrawler song captures the overall vibe of the comic. “When people listen to ‘Goodtime Girl,’ I want them to feel powerful,” Starcrawler lead singer Arrow de Wilde says in a statement. “I want a girl who might normally feel like she’s awkward or insecure to put her headphones on and feel like she can accomplish anything. Like she’s the hottest and the baddest bitch in the world because she is. ‘Goodtime Girl’ is about realizing your power and taking complete control of that. I wish I had a song like this when I was in middle or high school, if I did I may have been a lot more confident with myself at the time.”

The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo, the son of Danny Trejo. “When I asked Arrow what ‘Goodtime Girl’ is about, she said it’s a song that’s all about power, being unapologetic and stepping into hers,” he says in a statement. “We really wanted the video to reflect that idea: The fun sort of leadership and rivalry that recognizing your full power can bring.”

“The song to me feels like one of their biggest, like it should come along with this entire universe,” he continues. “We wanted the video to give a nod to the DC world that spawned the record it’s on, but to also stand on its own — drawing from some of our favorite hero-less movies, and building out a cast of rad, amazing faces.”

The soundtrack to Dark Nights: Death Metal was released digitally on June 18th, and it comes out July 16th on physical formats. It also features contributions from Mastodon, Soccer Mommy, Rise Against, and Manchester Orchestra.