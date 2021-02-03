Danny Ray, James Brown’s Longtime ‘Cape Man’ and Emcee, Dead at 85

Danny Ray, James Brown’s longtime emcee and “cape man,” has died at the age of 85.

Ray, a staple at the Godfather of Soul’s legendary live shows, died Tuesday night of natural causes, the Richmond Country coroner confirmed to the Augusta Chronicle.

“The James Brown estate mourns the passing of Mr. Danny Ray, the legendary emcee and cape man for James Brown.” the estate said in a statement. “Ray worked with Brown from 1960 until the music legend’s death on Christmas day 2006. He became famous for draping a cape over Brown at the end of his signature tune ‘Please, Please, Please.’ Mr. Ray was the second-hardest working man in show business.”

Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted of Ray, “Saddened to get the call that Danny Ray, famed MC and cape man for James Brown, died at 85 years old. He was like an Uncle to me as I traveled the world years ago w/ The Godfather of Soul. Danny will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace and Power, family.”

In what became an iconic part of Brown’s concerts, Ray — originally Brown’s valet before becoming the emcee of Brown’s shows — would walk onstage mid-“Please, Please, Please” and drape Brown with a cape, only for the singer to explode out of the cape with a second wind. Ray and Brown played off each other effortlessly; with Brown’s theatrical pseudo-pains giving rise to Ray’s offers of assistance followed by Brown’s burst of energy.

Ray, whose voice can be heard in introductions on multiple Brown live releases, remained a member of Brown’s touring unit from 1960 until Brown’s death in 2006; at Brown’s memorial, Ray draped the open casket with a “Godfather of Soul” cape. Ray similarly draped a microphone with Brown’s cape following a In Memoriam salute at the 2007 Grammy Awards.

Former the J.B.’s bassist Bootsy Collins tweeted Wednesday, “We lost another Legend Mr. Danny Ray, “Some called him Cape-man because he put on the Cape for James Brown, but for me when a Man Don’t need his head Rubbed to activate Other’s, he becomes Bigger than his Proceived appearance! Thx u Mr. Ray. Bootsy baby!!!.”