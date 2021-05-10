Danny Elfman to Reprise ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Role at L.A. Halloween Concert

Danny Elfman will reprise his singing role of Jack Skellington at a live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas this October.

Following a three-year hiatus — including 2020’s coronavirus-forced cancellation — the Halloween event will take place October 29th at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Elfman — who penned the stop-motion film’s music, lyrics and score — will return to the production alongside to-be-announced original voices and special guest stars.

“Jack Is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why),” Elfman said in a statement. “BUT- I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.” For the performance, Elfman will sing in sync with the the film while a full orchestra and choir perform the film’s score and songs live.

The family-friendly concert — the first-ever music event held at Banc of California Stadium — will also include pre-show activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 14th at Ticketmaster.

Elfman waded back into pop music for the first time in almost 40 years earlier this year with a series of new songs, including “Happy,” “Sorry,” “Kick Me” and “Love in the Time of Covid.”