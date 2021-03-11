See Danny Elfman’s Frenzied ‘Kick Me’ Video

Danny Elfman continues his yearlong plan to release new music on the 11th of every month with “Kick Me,” a punk tirade from the Oingo Boingo singer that attacks elitism.

“Kick me I‘m a celebrity, kick me I‘m a celebrity/Losers not invited,” Elfman snarls on the track. “Kick me I‘m a royalty, kick me I‘m a royalty/Poverty disgusts me.” He adds later, “Fuck me, I’m a billionaire/I love the attention.”

As Elfman said in a tongue-in-cheek statement: “I was feeling particularly mellow one day last summer. I decided to write this very chill song for everyone who wants to put something on that will really help them zone out and relax. Enjoy!”

The singer/composer paired his new song with a creepy, frenzied video (complete with seizure warning) directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos and featuring animation by Joe Pascale.

“This video is a statement on image and, to me personally, a fulfillment of seeing a wild, raw performance from Danny Elfman after a lengthy hiatus from the stage,” Papahadjopoulos said in a statement.

Throughout 2021, Elfman is releasing new music on the 11th day of every month — “elf” means 11 in German — including “Love in the Time of Covid,” “Sorry,” and 2020’s “Happy,” which marked Elfman’s first pop single in nearly 40 years.