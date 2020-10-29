 Hear Danny Elfman's New Song 'Happy' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Queen Elizabeth Braces for the Dueling Thatcher and Diana Eras in 'The Crown' Trailer
Home Music Music News

Hear Danny Elfman’s First Solo Pop Song in Nearly 40 Years, ‘Happy’

Film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman intended to premiere the spooky song at Coachella before shutdowns canceled the festival

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

Decades of Halloweens have come and gone since Danny Elfman — film composer extraordinaire and one-time Oingo Boingo frontman — last released a solo pop song. But now he is returning with a sardonic new single, “Happy,” in anticipation of the spooky day.

“I’m so happy — everything is crumbling,” he sings over a slow-building creepy synth line. The accompanying video is fittingly macabre as a CGI Elfman morphs into a disturbing doll and a melty skeleton as he sings the mordant words.

“I always enjoyed Halloween because it was a night to let loose, to become something or someone else,” Elfman said in a statement. “[Halloween is] a night to celebrate the dead, and ghosts, and monsters of all variety. A night for mutants, zombies, vampires, misfits, and miscreants to celebrate themselves and each other. And aligned with the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, a night to celebrate departed spirits … and for me, a night to laugh in death’s face (and feel safe doing so).”

Elfman recently aligned with the labels Anti- and Epitaph to release new music; the last time he released a solo album was in 1984 when he put out So-Lo, before returning to his work in Oingo Boingo. “Happy” features contributions from Nine Inch Nails drummer Josh Freese, Dethklok guitarist Nili Brosh, and Dub Trio bassist Stu Brooks, as well as additional synth design by record producer Randall Dunn. Elfman was to make his grand return to the stage earlier this year at Coachella, but Covid-19-related shutdowns canceled the festival.

Related

Nathan Lane stars in Taylor Mac’s new comedy 'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus'
Danny Elfman to Score 'Gary' Production on Broadway
Inside Danny Elfman's Twisted Cult Film 'Forbidden Zone'

Related

UNFRIENDLY CONFINES: The Beatles playing on camera for the Get Back project. They were stuck in Twickenham Film Studio rather than the more familiar — and comfortable — Abbey Road.
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?
Before the Landslide: Inside the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

“I originally wrote ‘Happy’ to perform at Coachella 2020,” Elfman said. “It was written to be an absurd anti-pop song, designed to begin as a very simple pop tune that degrades into something more subversive. The cynical nature of the lyrics echo how I feel about living in a semi-dystopian world turned upside down.”

Although Oingo Boingo scored a string of cult new-wave hits in the Eighties — chiefly “Dead Man’s Party” and “Weird Science” — he is best known for his film compositions. He got his start working on his brother and fellow Oingo Boingo bandmate Richard’s Forbidden Zone soundtrack, and later teamed with Tim Burton on scores for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, and Edward Scissorhands, among many others, and he also wrote the theme for The Simpsons. Elfman also voiced Jack Skellington’s singing voice on his song score for Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Bonejangles in Burton’s Corpse Bride.

“Halloween has always been my Big Night,” he said. “As a child, there was no competition. Coincidently, in my earlier band Oingo Boingo, our Halloween shows became special events and our biggest shows of the year. And double coincidently, The Nightmare Before Christmas also became a special live Concert Halloween event, which became more successful than I’d ever dreamed possible. This really meant a lot to me as the character of Jack Skellington, who I related to quite closely, has for many years been a very special part of my life.”

In This Article: Danny Elfman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.