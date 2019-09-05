Danny Brown Previews New LP ‘Uknowhatimsayin¿’ With New Song ‘Dirty Laundry’

Danny Brown has announced his new album Uknowhatimsayin¿, the Detroit rapper’s first album since 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. Brown also shared the album’s first single “Dirty Laundry,” his ode to the stand-up comedy that often informs his clever lyricism.

“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album. Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers – they’re comedians and actors,” Brown said in a statement. “So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

Q-Tip served as executive producer on Uknowhatimsayin¿, marking the first time the Tribe Called Quest legend has filled that role on a hip-hop album. “There was no room for error. Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era,” Brown added. “I almost had to relearn how to rap again – an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

Uknowhatimsayin¿, due out October 4th via Warp, features additional production from Flying Lotus, Paul White and Standing on the Corner, while artists like Run the Jewels, Jpegmafia and Blood Orange also make guest appearances. Brown will spend the fall touring in support of his latest LP; check out those dates below.

Uknowhatimsayin¿ Track List