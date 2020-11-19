 Danny Brown Drops 'Savage Nomad' Video, Details Bruiser Thanksgiving 7 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch UFC 255 Online: Live Stream Figueiredo vs. Perez on ESPN+
Home Music Music News

Danny Brown Releases ‘Savage Nomad’ Video, Details Bruiser Thanksgiving 7 Event

Detroit rapper’s annual Thanksgiving blowout will take place as a livestream concert this year

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Danny Brown has released a new video for his song “Savage Nomad” and announced details for the virtual installment of his annual Bruiser Thanksgiving blowout.

The “Savage Nomad” clip was directed by Realestphotographerever and features footage of backstage shenanigans shot during some of the stops on Brown’s last North American tour, prior to the Covid-19 lockdown. The footage is cut up and superimposed into a moving collage to give the video an added home movie feel.

The clip features some of the other acts that will appear alongside Brown at Bruiser Thanksgiving 7, which will stream live November 25th from Detroit (it’s unclear exactly where it will take place, but a press release suggested fans may recognize the venue from Brown’s “Best Life” video). The show will feature performances from Brown, Shigeto, ZelooperZ, Skywlkr, Tiny Jag, and Bruiser Wolf. To mark the event, Brown is also encouraging fans to consider donating to Inside Out Detroit, an organization helping young creatives in Detroit.

“Savage Nomad” appears on Brown’s most recent album, Uknowhatimsayin?, which he released last October.

In This Article: Danny Brown

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.