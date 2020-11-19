Danny Brown Releases ‘Savage Nomad’ Video, Details Bruiser Thanksgiving 7 Event

Danny Brown has released a new video for his song “Savage Nomad” and announced details for the virtual installment of his annual Bruiser Thanksgiving blowout.

The “Savage Nomad” clip was directed by Realestphotographerever and features footage of backstage shenanigans shot during some of the stops on Brown’s last North American tour, prior to the Covid-19 lockdown. The footage is cut up and superimposed into a moving collage to give the video an added home movie feel.

The clip features some of the other acts that will appear alongside Brown at Bruiser Thanksgiving 7, which will stream live November 25th from Detroit (it’s unclear exactly where it will take place, but a press release suggested fans may recognize the venue from Brown’s “Best Life” video). The show will feature performances from Brown, Shigeto, ZelooperZ, Skywlkr, Tiny Jag, and Bruiser Wolf. To mark the event, Brown is also encouraging fans to consider donating to Inside Out Detroit, an organization helping young creatives in Detroit.

“Savage Nomad” appears on Brown’s most recent album, Uknowhatimsayin?, which he released last October.