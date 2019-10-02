Hear Danny Brown’s New Song ‘3 Tearz’ With Run the Jewels

Danny Brown has unveiled his new single, “3 Tearz,” which features Run the Jewels. The track will appear on his forthcoming Uknowhatimsayin¿, due out on October 4th via Warp.

On the Jpegmafia-produced track, Brown teams up once again with El-P and Killer Mike (they previously collaborated on Run the Jewels 3 song “Hey Kids (Bumaye).” Over a slinky, loping beat, the trio declare they are done putting up with any crap. “Two tears in a bucket/Fuck it,” Brown raps on the chorus. “I don’t care about nothing, nothing.” Later they change up the hook to “three tears” between El-P and Killer Mike’s verses, which include Killer Mike taking a swipe at the president when he raps, “I don’t give a fuck about Trump, who got dump?”

Executive produced by Q-Tip, Uknowhatimsayin¿ is the follow-up to Brown’s 2016 release, Atrocity Exhibition. “There was no room for error,” Brown said in a statement. “Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again — an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

“3 Tearz” follows the album’s previously released singles, “Best Life” and “Dirty Laundry.” Obongjayar and Blood Orange also collaborate on the LP, with additional production from Flying Lotus, Paul White and Standing on the Corner.