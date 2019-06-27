×
Watch Danny Brown Spit ‘Lazy Sunday’ With Lonely Island in Detroit

Rapper joins Andy Samberg to recreate classic SNL digital short

Danny Brown helped Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island perform their classic ode to cupcakes and film adaptations of classic children’s novels, “Lazy Sunday,” at the comedy trio’s Detroit concert Wednesday.

Brown assumed Chris Parnell’s role from the original Saturday Night Live digital short, trading goofy bars with Samberg with the kind of ease that suggests he too has been watching “Lazy Sunday” with some regularity for the past 14 years. The fan-shot clip contains about half of the song, so while there’s plenty to love about Brown bellowing “Snack attack, motherfucker!” the clip, alas, does not include the rapper’s surely incredible reading of, “We’re about to get taken to a dream world of magic!”

The Lonely Island will wrap their first live tour Saturday, June 29th, at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In May, the group released their latest project, The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, a “visual poem” that starred Samberg and Akiva Schaffer as former Oakland Athletics players Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. The project featured cameos from Sterling K. Brown, Maya Rudolph, Haim and Jenny Slate.

