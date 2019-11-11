Danny Brown Reminisces in New ‘Best Life’ Video

Danny Brown dissects the past in the new video for “Best Life,” off his latest album uknowhatimsayin¿

Directed by Augustin Vita, the clip complements Brown’s verses about growing up in Detroit with a potent mixture of gravity and humor. As the rapper spits the song in an old car bursting with flowers, the video seems to follow a group of four kids from childhood to young adulthood, chronicling a life of video games, birthday parties, family fights, hustling to get by and run-ins with the cops.

Brown released uknowhatimsayin¿ in October, marking his fifth LP and first since 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. The album was executive produced by Q-Tip and featured appearances from Run the Jewels, Blood Orange, JPEGMafia and Obongjayar.

Brown is nearing the end of a North American tour in support of uknowhatimsayin¿ His next show show will take place Monday night, November 11th, in Philadelphia, while the run wraps November 19th in Montreal.