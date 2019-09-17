Hear Danny Brown’s Fast-Talking New Track ‘Best Life’

Danny Brown has dropped “Best Life,” another track off his upcoming album uknowhatimsayin¿, which drops October 4th via Warp Records. The new song was produced by Q-Tip, who executive produced the overall album.

The mid-tempo track, which has a bit of a ’90s throwback vibe, is all about embracing the moment. “‘Cause ain’t no next life,” Brown spits, “so now I’m livin’ my best life. I’m livin’ my best life.”

uknowhatimsayin¿ is Brown’s fifth album, a follow-up to his 2016 effort Atrocity Exhibition. It features collaborations with JPEGMAFIA, Run The Jewels, Obongjayar and Blood Orange, and additional production from Flying Lotus, Paul White and Standing on the Corner. Q-Tip had a big influence over the songs, according to Brown. “There was no room for error,” Brown said in a statement. “Q-Tip wanted me to go back to that ‘Greatest Rapper Ever’ era. I almost had to relearn how to rap again—an ego death type thing. He gave me this whole new outlook on music. I can’t go back to how I was before.”

Brown will kick off a North American tour in support of the album next month. The 27-date trek launches October 16th in New Orleans, LA at Republic NOLA and wraps November 19th in Montreal, Quebec at the Corona Theater. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.