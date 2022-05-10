DaniLeigh Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With DaBaby in New Interview

DaniLeigh is speaking out about her relationship with rapper DaBaby, the father of their daughter. The pair’s contentious relationship was made public in November 2021, when the rapper called the police on DaniLeigh, claiming she had assaulted him during a fight; the incident was streamed on Instagram Live, and DaniLeigh was eventually charged with two counts of assault.

DaniLeigh opened up about her “on and off” relationship with DaBaby in a new interview with Angie Martinez. “It was toxic. We had our really good times. We were in love,” she said. “He had his little mess-ups and stuff, so we’d break up for a month and then get back together… We broke up a lot.” She added that he has not apologized to her, though they continue to co-parent their child.

DaniLeigh also reflected on the “toxic energy” she claimed to experience during their relationship in a new song called “Dead to Me.” “You know you’re dead to me/I ain’t got no more time for toxic energy,” she sings. She also alleges DaBaby cheated on her: “You fucking all these ho’s/Thinking I wouldn’t know/You played me like a fool, lil baby/Got a bitch thinking I’m crazy.”

Last month, DaBaby was charged with felony battery stemming from a Dec. 2020 incident where the rapper allegedly sucker-punched a rental-property owner in Los Angeles, where he was reportedly shooting a music video. He’s also the plaintiff in another lawsuit filed by the alleged victim in a bowling alley brawl, which was followed by an unrelated, non-lethal shooting at the rapper’s North Carolina home.

Last month, Rolling Stone reported on never-before-seen footage from a 2018 incident where DaBaby shot and killed a man at a Walmart in North Carolina. DaBaby was never charged in the incident and has claimed he acted in self-defense, but the video appears to show the rapper was the initial aggressor.