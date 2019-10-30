Danielle Haim Gets a Car Wash in Haim’s ‘Now I’m in It’ Video

A day after posting a goofy video for Halloween, Haim have dropped a new song, “Now I’m in It,” accompanied by a video directed by their frequent collaborator, Paul Thomas Anderson.

The clip opens with Danielle Haim sitting in a dimly lit Los Angeles bar in a red leather dress. She takes a shot, exits into the sunlight and rushes to a diner, where she dons an apron and starts sloppily pouring customer’s coffee behind the counter. She runs into a thrift store, leaves with a vintage pink Princess telephone and is carried on a stretcher by her sisters Alana and Este, who drop her off at a car wash. “‘Cause now I’m in it,” she sings over chaotic beats. “And I’ve been trying to find a way back for a minute.”

“People think ‘Now I’m in It’ is a breakup song because I sing: ‘We can’t be friends’ but I’m talking about me and my mind,” Danielle recently told the Guardian.“It was gnarly and I was not OK with myself.”

Este added in a statement: “Even when we’re writing about something dark or more serious, we like to tie it up in a bow so that there’s a bit of lightness to it. We want our music, and this song especially, to be the thing that helps you get through that rough time.”

Haim began collaborating with Paul Thomas Anderson in 2017, when they realized the Oscar-nominated director was a former student of their art teacher mother in Los Angeles. Since then, he’s directed the short film “Valentine” and the videos for “Night So Long,” “Little of Your Love,” and “Right Now.”

“Now I’m in It” follows the sister trio’s buoyant single “Summer Girl,” marking their first new music since 2017’s Something to Tell You. They recently performed “Summer Girl” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, as well as Lil Nas X’s “Panini” mashed up with Nirvana’s “In Bloom,” which the rapper’s song interpolates. The band has yet to announce a new album.