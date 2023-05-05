Danielle Haim Joins ‘A Small Light’ Soundtrack With ‘Till We Meet Again’ Cover

Danielle Haim takes on the classic Doris Day record “Till We Meet Again” for the first official release from A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series, the soundtrack set for release on May 23 to accompany the new National Geographic series.

Este Haim served as executive music producer on A Small Light, which premiered on May 1 but will be unveiling its soundtrack two songs at a time for the duration of the month. Alongside Danielle Haim’s “Till We Meet Again,” Kamasi Washington has shared his rendition of Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl.”

The remainder of the soundtrack features appearances from Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli delivering a cover of the Ink Spots’ “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” and Angel Olsen taking on Larry Clinton & His Orchestra’s Patti Dugan-assisted “My Reverie.” Weyes Blood performed Ella Fitzgerald’s “When You’re Smiling,” while Remi Wolf took on Nat King Cole’s “Autumn Leaves” and King Princess and Orville Peck covered Bing Crosby’s “I’m Making Believe.” The final track on the album sees Moses Sumney recreating Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Este Haim shared in a statement. A Small Light follows the true story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank’s family during World War II.

"I can't begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP," Este Haim shared in a statement. A Small Light follows the true story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank's family during World War II.

She added, "Miep's story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music."

Ariel Marx helmed the original score for the series as composer, crafting a separate set of music that will be released on May 19.

“In the spirit of the series, the score has a timelessness and honesty to it, as it does not shy away from the rawness and human experience of the war. Amidst the terror, loss and bravery, there was beauty, joy and even humor — the score lives in the every day, both the ordinary and extraordinary,” Marx shared in a statement. “I am so grateful to Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel and the whole Disney/NatGeo team for trusting me to write the music for this outstanding and relevant series.”