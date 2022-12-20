Daniel Seavey Says a Stalker ‘Tried to Kiss’ Him After Breaking Into His House Again

Daniel Seavey is still shaken up after a stalker broke into his house (again) and attempted to kiss him.

On Instagram Tuesday, the former Why Don’t We singer alleged that the same woman who broke into his house over the summer while he was away, broke into his house again over the weekend. This time, while he was there.

“Two nights ago, my stalker broke into my house, this time while I was home,” Seavey wrote on his Instagram Story. “She came into my room and hovered over me in my bed while I was falling asleep and tried to kiss me. I had to forcefully get her out. I’m OK now, just a lil thrown off still.”

Seavey went on Instagram Live to recount what happened and explained that he had arrived home from a day trip to Big Bear and was in bed scrolling on TikTok when he saw the stalker in his periphery.

#NEW📲| @SeaveyDaniel via instagram story.



“ two nights ago my stalker broke into my house, this time while i was home. she came into my room and hovered over me in my bed while i was falling asleep and tried to kiss me. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7TJHwhlMul — Daniel Seavey HQ (@DanielSeaveyHQ) December 20, 2022

“I looked over and immediately my body went into adrenaline mode. She was just standing right there looking over me smiling,” Seavey explained. “I was like, ‘Get out of my house. What are you doing here?’ She was like, ‘Can we talk?’ I was like, ‘Get the fuck out of my house.'”

“I just started screaming at her. I got her out of my room and into the living room,” he added. “And then, I got the front door open, swung it open. I was like, ‘Get out of my house.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m not moving.’ … It wasn’t easy but she left.”

After forcefully getting her out of his home, Seavey said the stalker “grabbed my face and tried to kiss me.”

Though he assured he’s “Gucci” now, he shared his frustration with having to move out of his home, since he has built a studio in the backyard where he has made most of his music as a solo artist and co-produced Why Don’t We’s final LP, The Good Times and the Bad Ones. He also said he plans on pressing charges.

“The first time it happened, I said I was moving. I was hoping honestly, ‘It’s not gonna happen again.’ Obviously, I was wrong,” he said. “I’m actually moving, which sucks because I love my place. I’ve been so blessed to have this spot. After all the touring and everything, this spot was my safe zone.” Editor’s picks

Seavey’s manager Randy Phillips tells Rolling Stone that Seavey has much respect for his fans, but hopes this sort of thing never happens again. He’ll also have extra security while he heads on tour early next month.

“Daniel respects and cares about his fans since they have given him the ability to make a living doing what he loves best, writing and producing great music and performing for them,” Phillips tells Rolling Stone. “However, when fantasy becomes obsession, this is unhealthy for all involved and very unfair for the artist who is entitled to privacy and security in his private space, especially, the sanctuary of his own home.”

On Twitter, his dad Jeffrey Seavey said the woman would “remain in jail” until her parents are back from vacation. They’ll “move her to NY with them,” he wrote.

Over the summer, Seavey shared that he was “fearful for my safety” after the same stalker arrived at his house with flowers in her hand and broke in through a window. In footage obtained by TMZ at the time, the stalker was seen wearing his “Free Larry Hoover” hoodie before being handcuffed by local police. Trending Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dead at 63 RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour Dave Grohl and Pink Blast Through ‘Get the Party Started' for ’Hanukkah Sessions' Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn't Be Charged

“The girl was held in a psych hold for 72 hours after her arrest. The Dr informed us that she will prob do it again and advised pressing charges,” Jeffery Seavey tweeted at the time. “We have now filed a restraining order and will be pressing charges.”

The news of the intrusion comes as Seavey pursues a solo career following Why Don’t We’s indefinite hiatus announcement over the summer. He has dropped singles “Runaway” and “Can We Pretend That We’re Good,” and performed his first-ever solo show at West Hollywood’s Troubadour earlier this month, where he briefly reunited with his former bandmate Corbyn Besson onstage.