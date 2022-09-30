Daniel Seavey Is Finally ‘Digging Into Who I Truly Am’ With First Single Since Why Don’t We’s Hiatus

All on his own. Daniel Seavey is ready to showcase his impeccable production skills, stellar vocals, and personal artistry in his music as a solo artist — and “Can We Pretend That We’re Good?” is the first official taste of what’s to come for the former Why Don’t We member.

“‘Can We Pretend That We’re Good?’ defines me,” Seavey tells Rolling Stone about the new song. “From the sound to the lyrics, it felt like the best representation of who I am and where I am going as my own artist.”

The haunting video, filmed partly in a church, follows Seavey in all-black as he confronts a former love (in an all-black veil and played by TikToker Emma Norton) as he pleads for her for one last moment together. Later in the video, he’s seen levitating, seemingly possessed by his thoughts and wishes.

“Can We Pretend” is his first official single, though he released a taste of solo music when he dropped “Bleed on Me” over the summer. He also released a cover of “Hallelujah,” which he debuted at the premiere of the documentary about the Leonard Cohen classic.

“My goal in every song is to make something nobody has ever heard. That may be cliché, but the music can speak for itself,” he says. “I have been writing and producing the majority of my work completely on my own, in my house.”

Formerly a member of the boy band Why Don’t We — which he formed with Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, Zach Herron, and Corbyn Besson — Seavey is now stretching his muscles as a solo musician and touching on deeply personal subjects. “When I was writing for the band, I was writing for all five of us, which was great for its own reasons,” Seavey says. “There’s a whole new wave of inspiration and excitement now that I’m digging into who I truly am.”

Seavey’s new single comes as he pursues a solo career following Why Don’t We’s indefinite hiatus announcement in July. Why Don’t We’s separation came amid a long, heated legal battle with their former management company, Signature Entertainment.

“All we ever want to do in our careers is make great music and perform for all you lovely people. In light of this announcement, Why Don’t We is officially going on hiatus,” the group wrote on Instagram as they canceled their tour last month. “Your love and support mean everything to us 5 guys. We love you!”