New Video for Daniel Johnston’s ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’ Boasts Beck, Wayne Coyne

Clip featuring previously unreleased footage of the outsider artist aims to boost support for the Hi, How Are You Project’s latest mental health campaign

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein

View All

The Hi, How Are You Project — the mental-health nonprofit inspired by the life and legacy of Daniel Johnston — has released a new video set to the outsider artist’s song, “True Love Will Find You in the End.”

The video was directed by Jason Juez Setck and includes some never-before-seen footage of Johnston. It’s also filled with cameos from an array of artists, whose performances of “True Love Will Find You in the End” are seamlessly spliced with Johnson’s original. The various contributors include Beck, the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, Built to Spill’s Dough Martsch, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, and Cage the Elephant’s Matt Schultz.

The Hi, How Are You Project released the new “True Love Will Find You in the End” clip as part of a final push to get as many people to sign and share their online pledge regarding mental health awareness (the campaign is being done in partnership with American Campus Communities). Should the campaign reach 10,000 pledges, it will unlock an additional $10,000 in funding, which will be used to provide college-aged students with resources to help them better deal with mental health issues.

In This Article: Beck, Daniel Johnston, Wayne Coyne

