See D’Angelo Perform With H.E.R. During Versuz Livestream

D’Angelo performed live from New York’s Apollo Theater Saturday as part of the first-ever solo Versuz livestream, with the singer bringing out guests like H.E.R., Method Man and Redman during the 90-minute gig that explored D’Angelo’s entire catalog.

Joined by trumpeter Keyon Harrold, D’Angelo opened the concert with an untitled new song before breaking into his rendition of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’,” which he previously covered on his 1995 debut album Brown Sugar.

Method Man and Redman later joined D’Angelo’s livestream to deliver their verses from “Left & Right,” from the singer’s 2000 LP Voodoo, before Method Man took lead on his own “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.”

D’Angelo’s set also featured hits and favorites like “Chicken Grease,” “Devil’s Pie,” “The Root,” “Brown Sugar” and a heavy dosage of Black Messiah cuts: “Sugah Daddy,” “1000 Deaths” and “Back to the Future” among them.

Toward the end of the gig, D’Angelo welcomed H.E.R. onstage, who first played her “Best Part” — with D’Angelo singing Daniel Caesar’s part — before accompanying D’Angelo on Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters,” the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill track that featured D’Angelo; H.E.R. placed The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill atop her ballot for Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list.

“I’m your biggest fan,” H.E.R. told D’Angelo after taking the stage. “I can’t believe I’m here right now.”

D’Angelo closed out the Versuz show — his first gig in nearly five years —with “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”