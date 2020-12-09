Dandy Warhols Mark ‘Thirteen Tales’ 20th Anniversary With Last-Minute Stream

The Dandy Warhols will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Thirteen Tales of Urban Bohemia, later this month with what they’re calling a “full production concert film” captured at Portland, Oregon’s Wonderland Ballroom.

The LP came out in the summer of 2000 and contained the fuzzy, feel-good alt-rock hit “Bohemian Like You,” which became a gold single in the U.K.

The stream will take place December 30th at 3 p.m. ET, and it will start with a preshow Q&A with the band, where its members will answer fans’ questions and talk about the album. Tickets are available via the group’s website.

“Hey, y’all, please join us for a streaming event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Thirteen Tales (two days before it’s Not The 20th Anniversary of Thirteenth Tales anymore) and a live chat primarily about dredging up 20-year-old memories,” frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor said in a statement. “It should prove to be a pantload of fun and maybe we’ll make it holiday-ish too as it’s December 30, which is still technically the holidays.”

In 2013, the group marked the 13th anniversary of Thirteen Tales with a two-CD expanded reissue. One of the bonus tracks was Taylor-Taylor’s original demo for “Bohemian Like You.” The recording is still staticky and warm, but Taylor-Taylor’s voice sounds harsher than the more familiar version.

When Rolling Stone reviewed the album in 2000, the magazine commented on how the record was a departure from the Brit-pop of the Warhols’ earlier LPs. “The Dandies can still harmonize you into a trance, but they’ve replaced the dreamy drone of 1997’s . . . The Dandy Warhols Come Down with more diverse atmospherics,” the review said. “Coming from a band whose greatest hit was ‘Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth,’ this album suggests that it’s possible to be elegantly wasted for fifteen minutes and survive to eloquently tell the tale.”