Dan + Shay Serenade the AMAs With ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’

Country-pop duo nominated in three categories

By
Claire Shaffer
&
Angie Martoccio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the band Dan + Shay perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

In this image released on November 22, (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the band Dan + Shay perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Dan + Shay performed “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The performance featured Dan Smyers on the piano as Shay Mooney stood aside and sang the powerful vocals. “I should probably go to bed/I should probably turn off my phone,” he sang. “I should quit while I’m ahead/I should probably leave you alone.”

The duo recently released the stripped-down version, recorded at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville. “For us, the vocals are the thing,” Smyers told Rolling Stone upon the track’s release. “As much as I practice, I’m never going to be a great guitar player or a savant musician, but I can arrange vocals really well.”

Dan + Shay were nominated for three AMA categories, including Country Song (“10,000 Hours”), Collaboration (“10,000 Hours”), and Country Duo or Group. The pair were recently awarded Best Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed” at the 2020 CMT Awards. They also were awarded Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, where they performed “10,000 Hours” at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Justin Bieber.

The duo also recently announced rescheduled live dates for 2021, with a tour scheduled to kick off next September in Greenville, South Carolina.

