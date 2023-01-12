Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single

Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41.

“We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns.

In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the Arcs set for release on Jan. 27, the frontman explained: "This new record is all about honoring Swift. It's a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and, laughing, singing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it."

“Sunshine” arrives as the final single previewing Electrophonic Chronic ahead of its release. It follows last year’s “Eyez,” “Heaven is a Place,” and “Keep on Dreamin’.” The album marks the Arcs’ first full-length record since the release of their debut album “Yours, Dreamily,” shared in 2015.

The Arcs have also announced three separate DJ sets to coincide with the album release. On Jan. 14, Auerbach and Leon Michels will perform sets at Gigi’s Paradisco in Paris. The pair will hit Brooklyn’s Sultan Room on Jan. 28 and Los Angeles’ Gold-Diggers on Feb. 3. DJ Breezy will join Auerbach and Michels for the Los Angeles performance.