Damon Dash Accused of Sexual Battery in $50 Million Lawsuit

Damon Dash — who cofounded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke — has been accused of allegedly committing sexual battery in a lawsuit, The Wrap reports. In the $50 million lawsuit, photographer Monique Bunn claims she was sexually assaulted in Dash’s residence.

According to the complaint obtained by The Wrap, Bunn claims she was hired for a photo shoot for Dash’s fashion company, Poppington, in April. After the first day of shooting, Bunn claims she went to Dame’s residence that he shares with partner Raquel Horn, where Bunn spent the night in Dash’s daughter’s room.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” the complaint alleges. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

Reps for Dash, Poppington LLC and Horn did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Attempts to reach Bunn’s attorney, Christopher Brown, for comment were unsuccessful. Brown told The Wrap in a statement: “Ms. Bunn looks forward to having a jury decide the litigation.”

Per the complaint, “Bunn was able to get Dash’s hands off her breasts and buttocks” and Bunn told Dash she would fight Dash. Dash then left the room where Bunn remained and she “did not sleep that evening.”

Bunn also accuses Dash of lying about having a television deal with WEtv for a docuseries on the photographer’s life, which the complaint alleges Dash claimed as a means to “keep Bunn silent” about the alleged assault.

Horn, Poppington LLC and Damon Dash Studios are also named in the suit, alongside Dash, whom she collectively accuses of theft by conversion and negligent emotional distress.