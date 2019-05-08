Damon Albarn’s Africa Express Preview New Album With ‘Johannesburg’

Africa Express, a musical collective led by Damon Albarn, will release a new album, EGOLI, on July 12 via Africa Express Records. The album will feature appearances by Gruff Rhys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Georgia and several South African artists. Albarn previewed the release with a new song, “Johannesburg,” which includes guest appearances from Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123 and Sibot.

EGOLI will include 18 tracks and is currently available for pre-order via the band’s website. Africa Express, which typically features Western and African artists collaborating, previously released a four-track EP called MOLO earlier this year.

Blur, Albarn’s formative band, staged a recent reunion at an Africa Express show in London, performing together for the first time in four years. During the performance, Albarn rejoined bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James and Graham Coxon to play “Song 2,” “Tender” and “Clover Over Dover.”