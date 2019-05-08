×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Ask a Budtender: Back to Basics Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Damon Albarn’s Africa Express Preview New Album With ‘Johannesburg’

The Blur frontman’s next album is coming in June

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Damon Albarn's Africa Express announced a new album, "EGOLI," out in June.

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

Africa Express, a musical collective led by Damon Albarn, will release a new album, EGOLI, on July 12 via Africa Express Records. The album will feature appearances by Gruff Rhys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Georgia and several South African artists. Albarn previewed the release with a new song, “Johannesburg,” which includes guest appearances from Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123 and Sibot.

EGOLI will include 18 tracks and is currently available for pre-order via the band’s website. Africa Express, which typically features Western and African artists collaborating, previously released a four-track EP called MOLO earlier this year.

Blur, Albarn’s formative band, staged a recent reunion at an Africa Express show in London, performing together for the first time in four years. During the performance, Albarn rejoined bandmates Dave Rowntree, Alex James and Graham Coxon to play “Song 2,” “Tender” and “Clover Over Dover.”

Related

Watch Blur Stage Surprise Reunion at East London Concert
Song You Need To Know: The Good, the Bad & the Queen, 'The Truce of Twilight'

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad